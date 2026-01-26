Deputies investigate shooting that injured three in Northwest Ocala

MARION OCUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Sunday in Northwest Ocala.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., deputies were called to the 2800 block of NW 90th Street, where they found three victims of gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a local hospital, where they are getting treatment.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and MCSO is asking for anyone with information to contact them.

Channel 9 is sending a crew for the latest.

