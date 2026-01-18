Deputies investigate triple homicide in Kissimmee neighborhood

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting on Saturday in the Indian Hill Subdivision near Kissimmee, where three adult males were found with gunshot wounds.

Deputies responded to 296 Indian Point Circle around 12:13 and located the three victims in front of the residence. The sheriff’s office quickly detained a suspect identified as 29-year-old Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, who is now charged with three counts of murder.

Bojeh is in the process of being booked into the Osceola County Jail, while the shooting remains under investigation.

