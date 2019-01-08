Deputies: Man arrested for carjacking Uber driver in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Orange County 28-year-old man is in jail, accused of carjacking an Uber driver at gunpoint on Dec. 11.
Damon Miller is facing charges of carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, tampering with a witness to hinder communication with law enforcement and grand theft.
Deputies said the carjacking happened around 10 p.m. on Kingsgate Drive near Oak Ridge Road, where a woman had requested an Uber ride. As the woman walked to the Uber, deputies said Miller pointed a gun at her and told her to go back inside her home.
According to an arrest report, Miller then slipped on a black ski mask and approached the Uber driver with a firearm and demanded the driver’s phone, iPad, wallet and car. Deputies said Miller drove off in the driver’s vehicle.
On Jan. 4, investigators said the woman who ordered the Uber identified Miller from a photo lineup.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at noon for updates.
ARRESTED: Damon Tavarious Miller, 28, in the 12/11/2018 armed carjacking of an Uber driver picking up a passenger on Kingsgate Dr.— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 8, 2019
OCSO arrested him on a warrant for carjacking with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. pic.twitter.com/hzcuLzYrNN
