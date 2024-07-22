Deputies release name of suspect shot killed, following standoff in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Officer released the name of the man shot and killed on Friday following a standoff with deputies that lasted for nearly six hours.

Deputies responded to 6809 Colony Oaks Lane regarding a man who had shot and stabbed the mother of his child.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, Deshaun Albert Dunmyer, remained inside the house with the child and a gun and refused to surrender.

Investigators negotiated with the suspect for several hours, but the 31-year-old man refused to surrender while continuing to hold his child hostage.

Just after 11 p.m., SWAT officers breached the door and saw the suspect holding the child as a shield with the gun in his hand and fearing for the safety of the child; they shot and killed the suspect.

The child was not injured during this incident.

The mother remains in the remains in the hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

