Deputies release surveillance footage of deadly shooting at shopping center near Lake Mary

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Newly released surveillance footage shows the moments before a man opened fire, killing an innocent bystander before he was fatally shot at the Colonial TownPark shopping plaza near Lake Mary.
The Seminole County Sheriff's Office ruled that the man who shot the man who shot the bystander was defending himself in the July 8 attack.
Related Headlines
Investigators said the video speaks for itself and won't change anything about the case, but it shows how quickly arguments can escalate.
Read: Family of Lake Mary plaza deadly shooting victim: 'He was just a great kid'
Deputies said the video shows Victor Brown near the passenger side of his car.
Moments later, Brown was involved in an altercation with another man in the street. He appears to shoot at the man, and a friend of that man pulls out a gun and fires at Brown.
Channel 9 paused the video before Brown is shot and collapses. He doesn't get up, and he later died.
Read: Gunman, innocent bystander killed in bizarre double shooting at Lake Mary shopping plaza
The video doesn't show where a bullet that Brown fired ended up. It fatally struck 28-year-old Daniel Strada, who was watching a World Cup game with friends on Liam Fitzpatrick's patio, more than a football field away.
No one was charged in the shooting, because Brown died and the man who shot Brown was defending himself, deputies said.
It's unknown what the fight was about.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}