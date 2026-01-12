Deputies respond to barnyard breakout in Flagler County neighborhood

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County worked together over the weekend to wrangle some escaped animals.

Flagler County deputies received a call this past weekend about three loose farm animals in Bunnell, involving two calves and one sheep.

The unusual incident occurred when the animals broke out of their pen and began wandering through the streets of the neighborhood.

Deputies were alerted to their presence as they roamed through resident yards.

Upon arriving at the scene, the deputies were able to round up the calves and the sheep safely.

All three animals were returned home without any trouble, ensuring that no residents were harmed in the encounter.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group