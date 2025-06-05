Deputies say a man was robbed at gunpoint by law enforcement impersonator

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said a man was robbed at gunpoint by a law enforcement impersonator on Thursday morning.

The victim told law enforcement that while driving to work around 5 a.m., he saw a white sedan parked alongside County Road 48 in Yalaha.

LCSO said the victim noticed the car pull onto the roadway behind him and activated flashing blue lights inside the car. Believing he was being pulled over by law enforcement, he moved to the side of the road near County Road 48 and Lime Avenue.

The victim said the sedan driver quickly exited the car and approached his window. The victim described the driver as a black man, around 6 feet tall, wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.

LCSO said the person pressed a handgun to the victim’s head and demanded his money and phone. The victim handed over his belongings, and the suspect drove off in the opposite direction toward Leesburg.

According to the sheriff’s office, after the victim lost his phone, he drove to a nearby convenience store and contacted a Lake County deputy sheriff.

Lake County sheriff’s investigators said they are working to identify the suspect as they continue their investigation.

