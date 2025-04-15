Deputies say vehicle occupant shot at random in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a Monday night shooting in Sanford.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Sanford police officers responded to the intersection of Hellcat Lane and State Road 46 at around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies say a gunman shot someone in a vehicle there. That person is now in stable condition.

Deputies say they believe the shooting was random.

A person of interest is being questioned. It is not clear if this person is believed to be the shooter or a witness.

