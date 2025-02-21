Deputies search for teen after crash that killed woman, her 3 grandchildren in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement in Central Florida is searching for the driver responsible for a deadly crash.

A local grandmother and her three grandchildren were killed in the crash in 2023.

Investigators said they believe a teenager caused the crash.

Troopers said the teen’s father could’ve done more to prevent the tragedy.

The State Attorney’s office has filed charges against both a father and his 15-year-old son for their roles in the tragedy.

Investigators said the teen was speeding up to 80 mph, a decision his father allegedly helped facilitate.

The father, Richard Ferguson, was arrested Wednesday after being accused of letting his unlicensed son drive.

There’s now an active warrant out for the teenager.

Meanwhile, the family of the victims—a grandmother and her three grandchildren—continues to grieve.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

