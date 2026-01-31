Deputies: Woman critically injured in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Friday evening.

Deputies said the shooting happened on the 2800 block of Aein Road. Deputies responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies said upon arriving at the location, law enforcement officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

OCSO said emergency responders immediately transported her to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The shooting remains under active investigation by local authorities.

