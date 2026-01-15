DeSantis calls for lower property taxes, ending perks for ‘snowbirds’ and Airbnb owners

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is advocating for lower property taxes, along with a proposal to eliminate tax breaks for snowbirds and Airbnb owners.

To implement these changes, an amendment to the state constitution would be necessary, which requires at least 60% voter approval.

DeSantis’s push for lower property taxes comes during the third day of the state’s legislative session, signaling the urgency of this issue as lawmakers gather to discuss budget and tax policies.

Currently, the Florida constitution mandates a significant voter threshold for property tax amendments, making the process of changing tax laws complex and requiring substantial public support.

The aim is to address concerns related to fairness in taxation, particularly affecting residents versus temporary property owners.

