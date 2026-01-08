DeSantis calls for special section to redraw Florida’s congressional districts

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for a special session that could change who represents Florida residents in Congress.

The special session would look to redraw Florida’s congressional districts, citing the state’s changing population as the primary reason.

DeSantis emphasized the need for proper apportionment and equal representation during a recent announcement. “Our population has changed so much we need to get apportioned properly and people deserve equal representation. So we look forward to working with the Legislature to get that across the finish line,” he said.

The proposed mid-decade redistricting is considered unusual, as it typically occurs only after the decennial census.

However, changing demographics in Florida have prompted a reevaluation of representation.

In addition to Florida, several other states are also contemplating redistricting efforts.

The adjustments have caught the attention of the Supreme Court, which is involved in determining the legality of new congressional maps in various states.

