DeSantis claims Orange County not cooperating with DOGE

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is accusing Orange County leaders of not cooperating with the DOGE audit.

In his remarks in Orlando Wednesday, the governor claimed that employees being interviewed for the audit were reading from prepared scripts.

DeSantis also said Orange County “fooled around and now they are about to find out.”

WFTV is gathering more information on this developing story. Updates will be aired on Channel 9 at 5 and 6.

