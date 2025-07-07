DeSantis vetoes nurse education bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed a bill that some nurses say would have improved teaching standards in the state.

The bill would have given the Florida Board of Nursing more oversight over nursing-education programs.

DeSantis says the bill would have encouraged programs to focus on preparing for tests rather than training.

The Florida Nurses Association supported the bill, saying Florida trails other states in passage rates on the national nurse licensure exam.

