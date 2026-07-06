Despite rocket explosion, NASA still targeting 2028 return to the moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA leadership is offering new insight into the investigation following a dramatic rocket explosion that occurred just over a month ago at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket erupted on the launchpad, sending a fireball into the sky.

Despite the intensity of the incident, no one was injured.

The explosion immediately raised questions about the future of NASA’s lunar plans, particularly whether the heavy-lift vehicle under development by Blue Origin could play a role in upcoming moon missions under NASA’s Artemis program.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman addressed the situation, saying the agency is actively assisting the private space company as it works through the aftermath of the anomaly.

According to Isaacman, NASA teams are working closely with Blue Origin engineers to analyze what went wrong and to ensure progress continues on the lunar lander system tied to future Artemis missions.

That lander is expected to undergo testing next year, a key milestone in NASA’s plan to return astronauts to the lunar surface.

Despite the setback, NASA says its overall schedule remains intact.

Isaacman reiterated that the agency is still targeting the end of 2028 for a crewed lunar landing, though he acknowledged that timeline could slip into 2029 depending on development progress and technical challenges.

The New Glenn explosion, while significant, has not halted cooperation between NASA and its commercial partners.

Officials say investigation efforts are ongoing as engineers work to identify the root cause and prevent future launch failures.

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