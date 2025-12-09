Detectives solve 2 cold case murders in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives in Osceola County said they have successfully solved two cold cases, bringing closure to families and the community.

The Cold Case Program, established in 2024, has enabled detectives to revisit unsolved cases with fresh perspectives, leading to breakthroughs in two homicide investigations.

The first case involved the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old De’Andre Nathaniel Wellnitz at a house party in Kissimmee on June 24, 2007.

After years of inactivity, the case was revived in October 2024, leading to the identification of a person of interest in September 2025.

The individual admitted to being at the party and acting in self-defense, resulting in no charges being filed.

The second case concerned the shooting of 23-year-old Jommil Baez-Quinones on February 23, 2022, in Kissimmee.

After exhausting leads, the case was reopened in October 2024, culminating in the arrest of Luis Eluvar Gonzalez in May 2025 with the assistance of US Marshals.

Charges were filed by the State Attorney’s Office in September 2025.

The State Attorney’s Office collaborated with the Cold Case Program team throughout the investigations, ensuring thorough legal review and support.

A press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, where the sheriff and the mothers of the victims will discuss the solved cases and ongoing efforts in other cold cases.

