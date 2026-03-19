Developing: Firefighters battle house fire in south Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are battling a house fire in south Orange County.

Firefighters responded Thursday around 8 a.m. to the two-story house along Buckhorn Run Court in Orlando.

Drone 9 was near the scene and spotted heavy smoke pouring from the home.

Orange County house fire Firefighters responded Thursday morning to a house fire in along Buckhorn Run Court in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 has reached out to Orange County Fire Rescue officials for more details about the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News beginning at noon for updates.

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