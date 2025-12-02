Disney to bring ‘Bluey’ magic to parks and cruise line in 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — A beloved children’s show and global sensation is planning to make a major expansion next year.

Disney is set to bring the beloved characters from “Bluey” to its parks and cruise lines in 2026.

Officials said Bluey and Bingo will offer fans unique experiences at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disneyland Park, and aboard Disney Cruise Line.

Starting in summer 2026, visitors to Disney’s Animal Kingdom can enjoy interactive games and dance with Bluey and Bingo at Conservation Station, with a special focus on animals native to Australia.

Disneyland Park in California will host Bluey-themed events beginning March 22, 2026, transforming the Fantasyland Theatre into Bluey’s school, where guests can enjoy performances, games, and themed food.

The Bluey experience at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will allow families to play games inspired by Bluey episodes with an animal twist.

On Disney Cruise Line sailings, Bluey and Bingo will be available for greetings and dance parties.

