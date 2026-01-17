Disney on Broadway Concert Series Returning to EPCOT in 2026

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The DISNEY ON BROADWAY concert series will return in 2026 as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, featuring performances from Broadway stars and new performers.

This year’s series includes a lineup of performers bringing fan-favorite hits from classic Disney productions like The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin. Alongside the concert performances, guests can enjoy unique dining experiences.

Dining Packages will be available, offering 15 unique dining experiences that include guaranteed priority seating for the concert series.

Reservations for these packages are open, allowing guests to secure their spot for the evening.

An exhibit titled Once Upon A Stage: The Magic of Disney on Broadway will be showcased at CommuniCore Hall during the festival, featuring props, costumes and various photo opportunities that celebrate Disney’s enchanting stage productions.

The concert series is scheduled for performances throughout January and February 2026.

New stars include Isabelle McCalla and Adam Jacobs from Aladdin, Sierra Boggess from The Little Mermaid and many others.

Performances will take place on various dates: McCalla and Jacobs will perform on Jan. 16, 18, 19 and 22, while Boggess and Jelani Remy will take the stage on Jan. 17, 20 and 21.

The full schedule continues with additional artists through February.

