Disney engineers tease fresh update for Buzz Lightyear’s beloved ride

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Engineers at Walt Disney World showcased part of the renovations to Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin.

The popular ride is being updated to include a new animation during the tunnel sequence featuring Buzz Lightyear and the Evil Emperor Zerg.

Space Ranger Spin is expected to reopen this spring, allowing guests to experience the enhanced ride.

The updated animation aims to enrich the storytelling and engagement within the ride, maintaining the attraction’s popularity among visitors.

