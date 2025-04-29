Disney and Make-A-Wish celebrate 45 years of service with ‘Week of Wishes’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney is kicking off its first-ever “Week of Wishes” to celebrate 45 years working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Special events are happening across Disney parks, from princess parties to meeting celebrities from “American Idol” and Marvel movies.

Disney says they grant “wishes” daily, bringing joy to children and families when they need it most.

