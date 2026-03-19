Disney Musicals in Schools program culminates in Endeavour Elementary’s ’101 Dalmatians KIDS’

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Endeavour Elementary students will perform “101 Dalmatians KIDS” on Thursday at the Rockledge High School Auditorium. The event marks the culmination of a unique partnership between Brevard Public Schools and Disney Cruise Line.

Endeavour is the only school in Brevard County selected to participate in the Disney Musicals in Schools: Stage Connect program. The initiative provided students with professional guidance from Disney teaching artists and Disney Cruise Line staff during months of preparation.

The production showcases several months of student growth. Many of the cast members began the project as shy, first-time performers and have since developed the confidence to take the stage under the guidance of professional artists.

The event will include appearances by special guests from the cruise line. Captain Mickey Mouse and Disney Cruise Line VoluntEARS are scheduled to attend the performance to support the student cast.

Participants will also receive handcrafted gifts created specifically for this one-night-only showing. Organizers said the evening is designed to feature both visual storytelling and heartfelt moments for the school community.

The performance is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19. The show will take place at the Rockledge High School Auditorium.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group