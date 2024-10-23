Disney Springs resort area hotels unveil special hotel rates

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney Springs resort area hotels will offer special rates for a limited time.

The special rates will be starting at $96 through Nov. 23.

The Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are located at Walt Disney World Resort.

Officials said each resort is within walking distance of the area’s shopping, dining, and entertainment via the pedestrian sky bridge to Disney Springs.

The area resort hotels have additional benefits, including:

Complimentary transportation : Hourly bus shuttle service to Walt Disney World theme parks.

: Hourly bus shuttle service to Walt Disney World theme parks. Early access: Guests enjoy the theme parks with an exclusive 30-minute early entry to any theme park daily.

Guests enjoy the theme parks with an exclusive 30-minute early entry to any theme park daily. Golf: Tee times can be booked up to 90 days in advance, and there are discounts on greens fees and rental equipment for all four Walt Disney World Golf courses.

Tee times can be booked up to 90 days in advance, and there are discounts on greens fees and rental equipment for all four Walt Disney World Golf courses. Passport to savings: An exclusive booklet featuring discounts and special offers from select Disney Springs.

Click here to see the participating hotels.

