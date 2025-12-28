Disney’s Cinderella Castle to get a fairy-tale makeover next year

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Guests can expect to start seeing a fresh new coat of paint on the iconic Cinderella Castle at Disney World starting next year.

According to Walt Disney World, the updated paint scheme will include shades of gray, cream, blue, and touches of gold to better highlight the castle’s architecture.

Disney Imagineers revealed the design during the “Beyond the Spires: An Insider Look at Disney Castles” panel at Destination D23, where they looked back at past overlays and color schemes for the iconic landmark.

The theme park says the new palette draws from the castle’s original design while enhancing its timeless, storybook appearance, and the colors are intended to shimmer from every angle in Florida’s bright sunshine.

Disney says the project team is still finalizing the design details as they continue work on the repainting process.

No official start date for the painting work has been announced by the parks.

