DNA breakthrough could free man after 23 Years in prison for murder

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Jeff Abramowski, imprisoned since 2002 for the murder of Cortney Crandall in Melbourne, Florida, may soon walk free.

New DNA evidence from the murder weapons, tested recently, revealed male DNA that does not match Abramowski, challenging his 2006 life sentence.

In a Brevard County courtroom today, Abramowski’s attorney filed a motion to vacate the conviction, arguing that he remains behind bars each day, which is an injustice.

The State Attorney’s Office has signaled its support for overturning the sentence, a rare move that could underscore the strength of the new evidence.

A judge is set to review the motion on Thursday. A decision could end Abramowski’s 23-year ordeal and raise questions about the original investigation.

This development marks a pivotal moment in a case that has gripped Brevard County for over two decades.

