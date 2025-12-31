Dog trapped under SR-408 overpass rescued by Orlando Fire Department crews

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Fire Rescue successfully rescued a dog trapped under the 408 overpass, following a boater’s report.

The dog was found in an area with only rocks and water below.

The rescue operation involved the collaboration of Orlando Fire Rescue and Animal Control, who worked together to assist the trapped dog.

The area beneath the overpass posed challenges, being solely made up of rocks and water.

The dog was safely brought onto a boat by the rescue teams.

