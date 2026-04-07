Domestic dispute turns deadly in Orlando shooting incident

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has issued an update on a developing incident: On April 6, around 1:38 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on Eaglesmere Drive. When they arrived, they discovered a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as 27-year-old Franyelin Annabel Pires Reyes, despite life-saving measures, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say that the investigation found the suspect, who was both the caller and the victim’s husband, stayed at the scene after shooting her. Despite recently separating, they continued living together.

The report states that the victim had started a new relationship, resulting in several days of ongoing conflicts. The suspect was arrested.

Himber Alexander Rivero Romero and Franyelin Annabel Pires Reyes crossed the border at Eagle Pass, Texas, in September 2023 and claimed asylum. An asylum application does not grant legal status while pending.

Himber is now detained on an immigration hold and is in the Orange County Jail.

This remains an active investigation.

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