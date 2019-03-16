‘Don't do anything crazy': Motorcycle club looks to avoid mistakes made last year

ORLANDO, Fla. - Leaders of a motorcycle club said they're trying not to repeat the mistakes of the past.
In 2018, the Killswitch Orlando event got out of hand, with some participants taking over streets and causing a traffic tie-up.
This year’s Killswitch Orlando was held Saturday, and organizers claim 1,300 people were registered for this event.
The Ace Café Orlando on Livingston Street in downtown Orlando is where most of the bikers took off around 2 p.m.
One of the organizers said last year did not go as planned.
WFTV found a YouTube video of some riders doing stunts on the highway. In one clip, you can see two people on a bike doing a wheelie down the highway.
“We try to tell everyone, 'Don't do anything crazy,'” said event organizer Melo Reggie. “Sometimes it doesn't turn out the way we want, but hopefully throughout the years, it'll get better.”
WFTV reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol to see if they were adding any extra patrols in the area because of this event, and troopers said they were not.
