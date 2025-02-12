Downtown Orlando to get taste of Blue Coast Burrito and Just Love Coffee

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Blue Coast Burrito, a Tex-Mex fast-casual restaurant chain known for customizable burritos and what it bills as a “California beach vibe,” is expanding into Florida with a location planned in downtown’s Society Orlando building.

Plans for the downtown eatery were confirmed by the CBRE brokerage team marketing retail space for the development at 410 N. Orange Ave.

Read: Young Inventor from Winter Park Wins International Competition with Groundbreaking Idea

A second Orlando-area Blue Coast restaurant is also in the works, set to open in the Packing District in early 2025.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group