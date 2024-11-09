Downtown Orlando hotels see rates surge for busy weekend with Electric Daisy Carnival, more

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Downtown Orlando hotels are now experiencing their highest rates of the year due to a busy weekend of events.

The surge in prices is primarily attributed to the convergence of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), a Justin Timberlake concert and an Orlando Magic game, all taking place within the same timeframe — in addition to home games for Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride, as well as programming at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

These events are expected to draw large crowds, significantly increasing the demand for accommodations in the downtown area.

