Downtown Orlando road closures due to the 2026 Immerse Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown Orlando will see a lot of foot traffic and less car traffic over the next few days, as the 2026 Immerse Festival takes place from Feb. 20-22.

Here are the road closures that will take place:

Thursday, Feb. 19, at 7 a.m. through Sunday, Feb. 22, at 6 a.m.

South Orange Avenue: Central Boulevard to South Street

Pine Street: Court Street to Allure Restaurant and Lounge

Church Street: Court Street to the railroad tracks (west)

South Street at Boone Avenue (eastbound only)

Jackson Street: Magnolia Avenue to Orange Avenue

There will be parking and transportation options for those looking to attend the festival:

Park DTO, offering two hours of free on-street parking through the ParkMobile app

Ride DTO, a $1 on-demand transit service connecting parking areas, venues and entertainment districts

SunRail commuter rail service

LYMMO bus service

Scooters and bike-friendly streets

For more information on road closures and parking, click here.

