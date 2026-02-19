Local

Downtown Orlando road closures due to the 2026 Immerse Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown Orlando will see a lot of foot traffic and less car traffic over the next few days, as the 2026 Immerse Festival takes place from Feb. 20-22.

Here are the road closures that will take place:

Thursday, Feb. 19, at 7 a.m. through Sunday, Feb. 22, at 6 a.m.

  • South Orange Avenue: Central Boulevard to South Street
  • Pine Street: Court Street to Allure Restaurant and Lounge
  • Church Street: Court Street to the railroad tracks (west)
  • South Street at Boone Avenue (eastbound only)
  • Jackson Street: Magnolia Avenue to Orange Avenue

There will be parking and transportation options for those looking to attend the festival:

  • Park DTO, offering two hours of free on-street parking through the ParkMobile app
  • Ride DTO, a $1 on-demand transit service connecting parking areas, venues and entertainment districts
  • SunRail commuter rail service
  • LYMMO bus service
  • Scooters and bike-friendly streets

For more information on road closures and parking, click here.

