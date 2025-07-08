Drier air lowers thunderstorm chances Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is expected to see mostly dry air on Tuesday with a possibility of afternoon thunderstorms, driven by the sea breeze.

The main threats from these thunderstorms include heavy rain, 40 mph winds, and lightning.

Afternoon high temperatures are forecasted to remain in the low 90s, with no heat index over 100 degrees for most of the region.

The sea breeze storms are anticipated to be in full effect from Wednesday through Friday, continuing to influence rain chances into the weekend.

As dry air moves in at the mid-levels, the likelihood of heavy rain pockets decreases.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group