Drier air moves in next week, stray showers possible Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered showers once again developed in parts of the area, and more rain chances are ahead for the weekend.

The widely scattered activity will fade away again this evening, with some patchy fog towards daybreak. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s.

Evening Forecast: Friday, March 6, 2026 (WFTV)

Scattered showers are likely on Saturday. The best chance for activity will be along and west of the I-4 corridor, with warm highs in the mid-80s.

The rain chances continue Sunday, with some areas staying dry. High temperatures to close out the weekend will soar into the upper 80s.

Drier air moves in to start next week, reducing rain chances. Just a stray shower is possible on Monday, with highs early next week in the upper 80s.

Rain chances build late next week as a cold front pushes into the region. Just scattered activity is expected, with cooler temps behind the system.

