Drier finish to the week before rain chances return Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A few showers impacted the area on Thursday, but drier weather is ahead for Friday.

The light showers will fade away this evening, with some patchy fog possible towards daybreak. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, February 12, 2026 (WFTV)

More sunshine and dry conditions return to close out the work week. Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s.

Valentine’s Day also looks great on Saturday. We’ll see a blend of sun and clouds and comfortable highs in the upper 70s. Evening temps will fall into the 60s.

Changes will arrive on Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will move in late in the day, but it now looks like the Daytona 500 may escape much of the rain. Highs for Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Scattered showers will be possible to start Presidents’ Day, with cooler conditions. Temps for the holiday will be in the mid-70s.

Quieter weather returns for much of next week, with warm temps in the 70s and 80s.

