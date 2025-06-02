Driver dies after crashing into a building in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Troopers in Orlando are investigating a deadly crash Monday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Lake Ellenor Drive near Diplomacy Row.

Investigators said the crash involved a driver who crashed into a building.

Troopers said the driver was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and no other details were released by troopers.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

