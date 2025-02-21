Driver dies after a fatal crash in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash in Volusia County.

Troopers said the crash happened at 7:26 p.m. on Srare Road 40 east of Shadow Crossing Boulevard in Ormond Beach.

FHP said the crash involved a 2021 Ford F150 and a 2015 GMC Sierra.

Officials said the Ford driver was pronounced deceased on-scene.

The 16-year-old GMC driver was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center with serious injuries, FHP said.

Troopers said there is currently a roadblock for both directions of travel on State Road 40.

FHP is still investigating the crash, and no other details have been made available at this time.

