Driver flees after hitting man on I-95 shoulder in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash on I-95 northbound at mile marker 234 early on Nov. 5, 2025.

FHP responded to the incident at approximately 1:39 A.M., where an unknown semi tractor-trailer struck a 28-year-old man from Jacksonville, who was attempting to repair his disabled 2011 semi tractor-trailer on the shoulder.

The collision occurred when the unknown vehicle, traveling in the outside lane, failed to observe the pedestrian on the shoulder and struck him with its right side.

After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene, leaving the victim with serious injuries.

The victim was subsequently transported to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment.

FHP is asking anyone with information to call them at *FHP (*347) or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (1-800-423-8477).

