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Driver flees traffic stop in Tampa, FHP searching for suspect

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call FHP

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver who fled a traffic stop early Monday morning in Tampa.

Troopers said they stopped a Kia Forte around 3 a.m. after it ran a red light on Fowler Avenue at McKinley Drive.

Before troopers could approach the vehicle, the driver fled westbound on Fowler Avenue, according to FHP.

Troopers said the driver turned at North 15th Street and struck a curb on the west shoulder, disabling the vehicle.

The driver, described by FHP as a young male, then ran from the vehicle and was not apprehended.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call FHP (347) or Crime Stoppers at TIPS.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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