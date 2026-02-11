Local

Driver killed in fiery single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Marion County

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A driver died following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Marion County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle struck a tree and caught fire near mile marker 364.

According to FHP, the driver was traveling in the center lane of Interstate 75 northbound when they lost control for unknown reasons.

The vehicle traveled northeast before leaving the roadway.

Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the driver dead after the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

The crash remains under investigation.

