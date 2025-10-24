Driver sought in Ocala deadly hit-and-run crash

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police say they are looking for the driver of a vehicle who fatally struck a person and then took off.

The hit-and-run crash happened early Friday morning near the 3700 block of NW Blichton Road.

Around 1 a.m., the Ocala Police Department announced on social media that investigators were searching for a suspect involved in that deadly crash.

Officers closed the eastbound lanes from the I-75 off-ramp to the 3800 block of Blichton Road.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

OPD did not release the name or age of the pedestrian who died.

At last report, police did not have a description of the suspect or vehicle involved in the crash.

