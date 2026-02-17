Drought conditions to worsen as dry weather persists in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to experience dry, sunny weather on Tuesday as a warming trend begins to move through the region.

High temperatures on Tuesday afternoon are expected to reach the low 70s.

The upcoming stretch of dry weather is forecast to worsen drought conditions in the area.

Temperatures will climb steadily throughout the week, reaching near record levels by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will increase daily after Tuesday’s mild conditions.

Highs are forecast to reach the low 80s on Wednesday and the mid-80s on Thursday.

By Friday, temperatures across Central Florida will peak at nearly 90 degrees.

While the interior remains dry, coastal areas may see slight variations in conditions on Tuesday. Onshore winds are expected to keep the beaches cooler than inland areas, and a light coastal shower or two is possible.

Forecast data indicates the next significant rain chance in Central Florida will occur on Sunday.

