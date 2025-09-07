Dry air disrupts Invest 91L, development chances near zero

ORLANDO, Fla. — An area in the open Atlantic has weakened substantially and is no longer a concern for development.

The region, called Invest 91L, has been severely impacted by dry air in the last 48 hours.

The complex barely produces any showers or thunderstorms, and it is highly unlikely to redevelop.



The National Hurricane Center now gives this area a near 0 percent development chance.

Invest 91L will likely dissipate before it makes it to the Lesser Antilles later next week.

Elsewhere, no major activity is expected in the next 5-7 days.

