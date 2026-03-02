Dry start to the week before midweek rain returns

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a sun-filled and drier Sunday, but rain chances will return during the work week.

Tonight will feature quiet conditions, with just a few clouds. Morning lows will be in the low 60s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, March 1, 2026 (WFTV)

The dry conditions will persist for Monday, with the best chance for activity southwest of the area. Highs to start the week will be in the upper 70s.

An easterly flow increases starting on Tuesday. This will bring more clouds and a few showers to the region for midweek. Temps Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s.

More widely scattered showers are expected to close out the week as the easterly flow continues. The best chance for rain will be at the coast, as highs push into the mid-80s.

Right now, next weekend does feature some rain chances, but a washout is not expected.

