Dry Thursday gives way to wet end of the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a warm and dry Thursday across the area, but rain chances are on the rise to close out the work week.

A few showers will be possible later tonight south of Orlando, but most will stay dry. Morning lows will be in the low 60s.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, February 26, 2026 (WFTV)

Our next storm system arrives Friday, bringing clouds and rain chances. The best chance of rain will be in the late afternoon and evening, with highs in the low 80s.

Even higher rain and storm chances arrive Saturday, as a cold front slowly moves across the area. A washout is not expected, with temps in the mid-70s.

Better weather arrives for Sunday, with just a stray shower possible. More sunshine is also expected, with temps in the upper 70s.

The warmth continues into next week, with partly cloudy skies and highs back in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Our next rain chance will likely arrive late next week.

