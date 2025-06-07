Dry weekend ahead for Central Florida as temperatures rise

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will experience a drier pattern this weekend due to slightly lower moisture levels in the atmosphere, resulting in fewer afternoon downpours.

As a result, the chances of rain will be around 10-20% on Saturday and 20-30% on Sunday.

With the drier conditions, temperatures are expected to rise into the lower to mid-90s, leading to a heat index that will exceed 100 degrees.

Early next week, moisture levels will increase again, and we can expect our typical daytime storms to return, marking the arrival of the wet season.

