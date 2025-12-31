DUI saturation patrols planned throughout Central Florida on NYE

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you suspect that Central Florida law enforcement agencies will be out looking for impaired drivers Wednesday night — you’re hunch is correct.

And they aren’t shy about letting you know.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has announced a New Year’s Eve DUI saturation patrol.

Deputies will fan out to areas all throughout the county starting around 7 p.m.

🚨 DUI Saturation Patrol — New Year’s Eve 🚨

Dec. 31 | 7p–3a | Countywide

Stay safe & sober this holiday — watch the full message: https://t.co/YybzoimcGD — Osceola County Sheriff's Office (@OsceolaSheriff) December 31, 2025

A sheriff’s spokesperson said a recent DUI operation on Dec 22 resulted in 3 arrests and 56 citations issued to drivers.

“Mothers Against Drunk Driving applauds agencies like the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office who are proactively keeping our streets safe from impaired drivers,” MADD Florida Executive Director Larry Coggins said.

In Flagler County, the gameplan is similar.

Sheriff Rick Staley wants drivers to know that deputies will be keeping an eye on roads throughout the county and dedicated DUI patrols will be out in force with the goal of reducing impaired driving, aggressive driving, and serious crashes.

And he said his deputies aren’t afraid to take offenders to jail.

“Anyone who plans on drinking at a party or out at a bar should have a plan to get home — whether that’s a rideshare, taxi, or designated driver — or they’ll be seeing some new bars at the Green Roof Inn,” Staley said.

As New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest drinking holidays of the year, Sheriff Rick Staly encourages everyone to ring in the new year responsibly.



To ensure residents and visitors have a safe night, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is increasing patrols. pic.twitter.com/4uLasSYYUV — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) December 31, 2025

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office assured Channel 9 that its deputies know the dangers that impaired drivers bring to local roadways.

“Our deputies are always working to keep motorist safe, and New Year’s Eve is no exception. We will be fully staffed with additional deputies on patrol, along with numerous extra duty deputies assigned to New Year’s Eve events throughout the county,” the agency said.

No matter which Central Florida city or county your New Year’s Eve plans take you to, plan on this — law enforcement will probably be there, too.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group