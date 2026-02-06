DUI suspect fights deputies, injuring three officers in Flagler County, sheriff says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County deputies arrested a Palm Coast man Tuesday evening after he allegedly fought law enforcement officers during a DUI investigation.

Richard Lakin, 56, faces multiple charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

The incident began shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of East Moody Boulevard and North Palmetto Street.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area to assist the Bunnell Police Department with a traffic stop after a driver made an illegal U-turn.

Lakin told investigators he had just left a bar where he had consumed four beers.

Investigators reported that Lakin had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and the odor of alcohol on his breath.

Deputies said during a field sobriety test, Lakin became argumentative and attempted to walk away from the officer toward a patrol car.

When asked where he was going, Lakin said, “I’m going to jail” and “You all got me.”

Deputies reported that Lakin became increasingly agitated and began to resist during his arrest.

He was eventually taken to the ground, where he continued to flail his legs and struck a deputy.

One Bunnell officer and two deputies suffered minor injuries during the struggle, including abrasions and gashes.

Flagler County Fire Rescue paramedics evaluated the officers on the scene.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a half-full Coors Banquet beer on the back passenger floorboard.

Deputies said Lakin began hitting his head against the cage partition and berated the officers while inside the patrol car.

Lakin has a prior criminal record involving similar incidents.

He was arrested in 2021 for battery and obstruction after shoving a bartender and faced disorderly intoxication and battery charges in Duval County in 2017.

His prior history also includes charges for assault and destruction of property in Maryland.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly addressed Lakin’s history of combative behavior toward law enforcement. “This aggressive drunk has a history of fighting, battery and obstruction of law enforcement,” Staly said. “He fought the law and the law won. I promise you that if you resist arrest and batter a deputy or police officer you will always end up at the Green Roof Inn.”

Lakin was charged with DUI, resisting arrest with violence, three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, and refusal to submit to a breath test.

He was taken to the Flagler County Jail and later released after posting a $14,000 bond.

