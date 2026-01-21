Duke Energy announces bill reductions to begin earlier than expected

ORLANDO, Fla. — Duke Energy Florida announced today it will remove the storm cost recovery charge a month earlier than planned, effective February 2026.

This change will reduce customers’ bills by approximately $33 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity used.

The storm cost recovery charge, implemented in March 2025, was established to recover approximately $1.1 billion in storm-related expenses incurred during hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton in 2024.

The company deployed more than 27,000 resources to restore power to affected customers following the hurricanes.

Duke Energy Florida aimed to remove the charge early to provide financial relief to its customers, who are facing rising living costs. The company acknowledged that many customers have been experiencing financial challenges and need support with their monthly bills.

Initially, the storm cost recovery charge was set to be removed in March 2026. However, since costs were recovered earlier than planned, the company made the decision to implement this change sooner, providing customers with quicker relief.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group