Duke Energy Foundation accepts grant applications from qualified non-profit organizations

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Duke Energy Foundation is providing grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 to qualified nonprofits in Florida to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary.

The application window opens on Jan. 12 and closes on Feb. 20.

The America250 grant program is available to 501(c)(3) nonprofits operating within Duke Energy Florida’s service area. Government agencies are ineligible for funding.

The foundation states that the grants aim to support initiatives that improve workforce development for veterans, celebrate American history, and enhance shared public spaces.

Eligible projects must align with the Duke Energy Foundation’s themes : workforce development programs aiding veterans’ transition, local history projects celebrating America’s founding, and community cleanups enhancing public landscapes and green spaces.

The America250 grant application will be available online from Jan. 12 to Feb. 20.

Nonprofits interested in applying should title their applications as “America250: [Insert description of the request].” Further information will be accessible via the Duke Energy Foundation’s website.

