Duke Energy offers free trees for customers in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Duke Energy customers in Florida may be able to receive a free tree.

Duke Energy is giving away 1,000 trees to its customers in Florida starting Friday, as part of its initiative to promote safe planting practices around power lines.

The free trees, including options such as live oak and sweetbay magnolia, will be shipped directly to homes by National Arbor Day in April.

This effort aims to educate customers on proper tree placement that minimizes risks near electrical infrastructure.

The giveaway is set to launch Thursday, providing Florida residents an opportunity to participate in the Arbor Day celebrations with new trees.

©2026 Cox Media Group